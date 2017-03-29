Carbon and Emery County Friends of NRA Annual Fundraiser

The Carbon and Emery County Friends of NRA (National Rifle Association) will be hosting their annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 1 at 5:00 pm at the Carbon County Fairground Event Center. Members would like to invite other champions of the Second Amendment for a dinner, drawings and fun.

Cost for the event various depending of what table package attendees would like to purchase.

Single action package includes one dinner ticket for $40.00

Couples package includes 2 dinner tickets and $200.00 in general drawing tickets

Bronze table for $1,250.00 it includes 8 dinner tickets and $400.00 in general drawing tickets and choice of one item from the Wall of Guns

Silver table for $1,750.00 it includes 8 dinner tickets and $600.00 in general drawing tickets and a gun choice

Gold table for $2,500.00 it includes 8 dinner tickets and $800.00 general drawing tickets and gun of choice

Platinum table for $3,000 it includes 8 dinner tickets and $1,000.00 general drawing tickets

Dinner for the evening will be catered by Sam Farlaino and feature delicious prime rib, two sides, dessert and drink.

For more information on the Carbon and Emery County Friends of NRA contact Craig Johnson at (435) 820-0237 or email cjohnson@bowieresources.com