Carbon dominates Richfield to remain unbeaten in Region 12

Chris Park scored three goals to lead the Carbon Dinos past the Richfield Wildcats 8-0 in a dominating performance Tuesday afternoon at home.

Scoring four goals in each half the Dinos took control of the region tilt early. Defensively Carbon was on point throughout as Jack Jeppson recorded the team’s third consecutive shutout, two of which have come in league play.

Kanyon Beecher found the back of the net twice, scoring for third time in two games. Diego Levya, Logan Engar, and Luke Hansen each added one to the total as the Dinos improved to 2-0 in Region 12 action.

Tuesday’s win moves Carbon to 2-0 in Region 12 play, giving them six points overall. The Dinos have yet to give up a goal in division action, winning the first two games by a combined 9-0 score. Richfield is currently tied with Juab and North Sanpete for third, all are win-less at 0-1.

Carbon will take the rest of the week off before returning to the field on Wednesday, April 5 at home against North Sanpete.