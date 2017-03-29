Carole Wright, Director of United Way of Eastern Utah bids farewell

A Retirement Celebration will be held for Carole Wright, Director of United Way of Eastern Utah on Thursday, March 30 at 5:00 pm till 6:30 pm at the United Way office located at 67 East Main Street in Price.

Community members are invited to come thank Wright for her time and dedication she has shown to both Carbon and Emery counties through her work at United Way of Eastern Utah. Light refreshments will be served.

Wright is retiring so that she and her husband can move closer to their family and beloved grandchildren in Idaho.