Emery baseball rallies late, but falls short to Grand in region opener

Despite a late push the Emery Spartans were unable to hold off the Grand Red Devils in a 6-5 loss to open up 2A East region play Tuesday afternoon in Moab.

Trailing 2-0 going into the fifth inning, the Spartans scored four to capture a 4-2 advantage. Grand responded immediately to recapture a one run lead with three scores of their own. After tying the game in the top of the seventh, the Red Devils scored in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.

Tel Gardner pitched five solid innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. Grand took advantage of three Emery errors to put up four un-earned runs during Gardner’s outing. Easton Gordon pitch the final inning in relief, allowing two hits and the game winning winning run.

Emery’s offense had little trouble making contact at the plate as they recorded 16 hits for the game. Gardner helped his own cause going 3-3 in the box, while scoring a run. Sophomore Kyson Stilson also recorded three hits, and logged an RBI. Emery left a total of 14 runners stranded on base throughout the game.

Mason Ward was awarded the win on the hill for Grand, working four solid innings and allowing no runs. Josh Jones worked the final three innings in relief, giving up nine hits and each of Emery’s five runs.

While Jones struggled on the hill he was extremely consistent offensively logging three of Grand’s five hits. Alec Williams and Caden Noyes accounted for the team’s other two hits, notching a single and double respectively.

Tuesday’s loss dips Emery to 8-3 on the season, but more importantly 0-1 in region play. The Red Devils move to 10-1 overall, and 3-0 in league action. The two teams are scheduled to meet each other once again on Friday, this time at Emery High School.