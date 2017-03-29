Mountain Lion sighting causes lockdown at Sally Mauro Elementary

Sally Mauro Elementary in Helper went on lock down a shortly after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon when a mountain lion was spotted near the back of the west fence that surrounds the school.

Superintendent Steve Carlsen said that the lock down was to protect the children in the school.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m. three employees from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources arrived to check out the situation. They went in back of the school and scoured the surrounding area, but did not find the cat.

School was let out at 2:40 p.m. as usual based on that search.

The DWR will continue to search using a team of dogs this afternoon and evening. Carlsen said that they either wanted to drive it back into the mountains or capture it and take it for release in a less populated area.

“I think the school handled the situation appropriately,” said Carlsen after the incident ended. “We appreciate the DWR’s help and their timely arrival to help solve the situation.”