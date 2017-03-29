List of Items for the 51st Annual Price Kiwanis Radio Auction

Get ready for one of biggest events to be held in the Castle Country area coming up on Sunday, April 2, so mark your calendars for the 51st Annual Price Kiwanis Radio Auction. This event is held every year and locals look forward to bidding on services and products that will benefit the Price Kiwanis Club activities they host for local children in the community.

“It starts at 9 o’clock in the morning and goes until we are done, which is usually somewhere around, live off the air, somewhere around 7 or 8 o’clock in the evening. The radio that it is on is Castle Country Radio and that’s KRPX The Peak, Kickin Country and KOAL. So they have been the home of that for all of those years. Again, big radio auction for Price Kiwanis on Sunday, April 2nd,” stated Tatton.

The entire community can participate in the annual radio auction by calling in and placing bids on the services and products donated by local businesses and merchants. The items range from tools, restaurant certificates, beauty certificates, auto detailing, movie tickets, paintings and photography images, there is sure to be something that appeals to everyone.

CLICK HERE to see a list of the auction items.

The proceeds from this event help the club fund the free Kid’s Day in the Park event, as well as the Sub for Santa program and more importantly, educational costs, such as assisting children in need of eyeglasses and hearing aids.

If any individuals would like to be a part of the Kiwanis Club and would like to know more about the club can attend their weekly meeting on Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm at the Carbon Country Club or contact any current club member.