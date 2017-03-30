Thursday, March 30 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress though. Asking $40. 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats. Text 650-2765 for more info.

FOR SALE:

4 – Big O A/T Big Foot tires and 4 aluminum wheels 8 lug, LT285/75R16 tires came off of a 2001 Ford F-250. For pictures text or call 650-4082 asking $250.00

FOR SALE:

UPRIGHT PIANO, VERY GOOD CONDITION, please call 630-1607

LOOKING FOR:

Small Tent Trailer please call 472-1446

LOOKING FOR:

16” western saddle, please call 299-1229

FOR SALE:

2012 Dodge Ram 1500. Loaded. 62,000 miles. Shortbed Crew Cab. 5.7 Hemi Engine. Back up camera. Running boards. Tow Package. $26,800. Please call 749-4108

FOR SALE:

Frigidaire upright freezer. 6 foot 24 inches high, 24 inches wide. 5 shelves in freezer, 6 shelves in door. $350. In great shape. Please call 630-7160

FOR SALE:

2003 Yamaha Wolverine ATV 4×4. $1800 OBO. Please call 801-360-9103

FOR SALE:

Pine TV Stand. Fits 32-40 inch TV. $100 OBO please call 435-299-1229

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $600

4- tires size 195/70/14 w/80% tread asking $125 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Action/Rehabilitation system w/2 DVDs, asking $75 OBO, please call 637-0118

FOR SALE:

1969 Ford 429 motor, asking $700, for more details call (435) 616-0785

FOR SALE:

Roll of 6’ chain link fencing

Jointer

Glider machine

For more information please call 820-4542