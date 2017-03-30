Carbon unable to overcome first inning struggles in loss to Union

The Carbon Dinos were unable to overcome a sluggish first inning in a 9-4 loss to the Union Cougars Wednesday afternoon at home.

Union accumulated five runs in the top of the first inning to capture a hefty lead that lasted throughout the game. Carbon trimmed the deficit to three in the second inning, but wouldn’t get any closer in its third loss in five games.

Jaxon Leonard and Gavin Robinett shared pitching duties for Carbon, allowing just two combined earned runs. Defensively the Dinos committed four errors, which largely contributed to Union’s scoring output.

Collin Lewis registered two RBI and was one of seven Carbon players to log a hit. Ty Anderson also recorded an RBI. Jayden Flemmett notched a double and Kameron Gunter finished with a triple. As a team the Dinos combined for three extra base hits.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first of two non-region tilts between the two teams. The next will take place on Friday as the Carbon travels to Roosevelt.