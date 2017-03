In a special edition of Castle Country Focus, host Delynn Fielding was joined by Carbon County Commissioners Jake Mellor and Casey Hopes, along with local business owners to discuss issues related to Carbon County.

Joining in on the conversation was Alan Peterson, owner of Peterson Chemical & Janitorial, Gust Kalatzes, co-owner of the Auto Farm Price Auto Group, and Karra Hillam, owner of Edgy Bling.