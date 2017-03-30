Emery blasts South Sevier in road contest

Just one day after suffering a region opening loss to Grand the Emery Spartans blasted the South Sevier Rams 8-0 on the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans wasted little time jumping on top of the Rams, scoring one run in the first inning. Emery took complete control with a three run third frame, and tacked on four more in the fifth. South Sevier entered the contest ranked inside the top five of the 2A classification.

Race Nielsen pitched a complete game gem, allowing just four hits, while striking out four to record the win on the hill. Defensively the Spartans played error free baseball to back the performance from Nielsen.

Zac Jorgensen and Koda Alton both finished 2-4 at the plate with one RBI a piece. Kyson Stilson and Tel Gardner also registered an RBI, while junior Easton Gordon continued his recent hot streak at the plate finishing 2-3 with a single and double.

Caleb Barton was hit with the loss on the mound for South Sevier. Throwing five innings Barton surrendered all eight runs and 11 hits to the Spartans. Carter Anderson pitched two perfect innings of relief work to finish out the game.

Gage Ekker recorded two of the four South Sevier hits, while Cooper Roundy and Trevyn Heath notched the other two. Wednesday’s loss was the first time the Rams have been shutout through 13 games this season.

Emery will hope to carry the momentum from the recent win into Friday’s crucial league tilt against the Grand Red Devils. Grand is currently ranked No. 2 in the 2A rankings, and unbeaten in region play so far this season.