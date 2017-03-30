Emery softball unable to keep pace with Grand in region loss

The Emery Lady Spartans came up short against the Grand Red Devils for the second time in as many games this season, falling 15-3 Thursday afternoon in Castle Dale.

In search of their first 2A Region East victory, the Lady Spartans captured a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Grand responded by scoring seven in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back as they ended the contest in five innings.

Sophomore Bailey Huggard was hit with the loss on the hill, surrendering five earned runs and allowing 15 hits in a complete game effort. Defensively the Lady Spartans struggled, committing seven errors during the five inning contest.

Addy Healy was the lone Emery player to record multiple hits, finishing with a single, double and one run. Ambree Bennett, Morgan Donaldson and Regan Rassmusen also recorded one hit as the team finished with five total.

Now 0-2 in league action, the Lady Spartans will take the rest of the week off before returning to the field on Tuesday on the road against Piute. The contest will be the first two between the schools, with the second coming Friday, April 7 at home.