Join a BLM Paleontologist Exploring Fossils and Dinosaur Tracks April 1-2, 2017 near Green River, Utah

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be hosting three options for guided field tours the first weekend in April as part of the Green River Rock and Mineral Festival in Green River, Utah. These trips are suitable for kids of all ages, although parents with very young children should be aware these trips entail some hiking over rough terrain.

Join BLM Regional Paleontologist Greg McDonald Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning on an exploration of Fossil Point, a colorful Jurassic fossil bed located approximately 13 miles south of Green River. Greg will paint a picture of this incredible site as it existed 145 million years ago and discuss the rich fossil history of the area. There will be time to explore and scramble about, while looking at fossils and discussing the ethics and rules for collecting minerals and fossils on public lands.

ReBecca Hunt Foster, BLM Canyon Country District Paleontologist, will lead a group exploring our Copper Ridge Dinosaur Tracksite located 30 miles south of Green River on Saturday morning. You’ll see actual footprints made over 150 million years ago and learn how scientists use the direction, size, and distance between footprints along with other clues to recreate the lives of these fabulous creatures and the environment they lived in.

A tour of the Sego Canyon Petroglyphs with a rock art expert, Steve Acerson, will also be offered on Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. This is a terrific opportunity to explore the mysteries of pictographs and petroglyphs from three separate indigenous cultures, some dating back as far as 7,000 B.C.

Fossils, tracks, and archaeological sites are protected by federal law. Everyone is encouraged to Respect and Protect these national treasures. Take only pictures, use Leave No TraceTM principles, and allow future visitors the same opportunity to discover afresh, the wonder of our shared natural resources.

Sign up for field trips at the Festival Information Booth at the John Wesley Powell Museum located at 1765 East Main Street, Green River, Utah, beginning Friday night, March 31, 2017. Participants will be asked to caravan from the museum in their own vehicles. High clearance vehicles are recommended for the tour to Fossil Point, as the last mile of dirt road is rough. Participants are encouraged to be prepared for a desert adventure with full tank of gas, plenty of water, sack lunch or snacks, sunscreen, hats and proper footwear.

For those attending the Copper Ridge Dinosaur Tracksite tour that are coming from the Moab area, you can meet at the Copper Ridge Tracksite at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. From Moab, go north on U.S. Highway 191 approximately 23 miles. Turn right ¾ mile past milepost 148. Cross the railroad tracks and follow the signs south on the dirt road an additional two miles to the tracksite parking area.

More information about the events and several self-guided tours on nearby public lands to Lower Gray Canyon, Black Dragon Canyon, Little Wild Horse, Moonshine Wash, and Little Grand Canyon (The Wedge Overlook) can be found on the Green River Rock and Mineral Festival website (greenriverrocks.com).