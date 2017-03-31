Friday, March 31 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Holding tanks out of a 20ft camper

LOOKING FOR:

Mini bikes

2 – old Ford truck 15” rims, 5 lug and 10” wide

Please call (435) 770-3436

FOR SALE:10 – 8’ railroad ties in good shape asking $5 each

Brokedown pallets

Please call 650-4344

FOR SALE:Water shares for lease at Scofield Reservoir asking $25. For more information please call 630-0804 or 630-1549

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress though. Asking $40.

2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats.

Text 650-2765 for more info.

FOR SALE:

4 – Big O A/T Big Foot tires and 4 aluminum wheels 8 lug, LT285/75R16 tires came off of a 2001 Ford F-250. For pictures text or call 650-4082 asking $250.00

FOR SALE:

UPRIGHT PIANO, VERY GOOD CONDITION, please call 630-1607

LOOKING FOR:

Small Tent Trailer please call 472-1446

LOOKING FOR:

16” western saddle, please call 299-1229

FOR SALE:

2012 Dodge Ram 1500. Loaded. 62,000 miles. Shortbed Crew Cab. 5.7 Hemi Engine. Back up camera. Running boards. Tow Package. $26,800. Please call 749-4108

FOR SALE:

Frigidaire upright freezer. 6 foot 24 inches high, 24 inches wide. 5 shelves in freezer, 6 shelves in door. $350. In great shape. Please call 630-7160

FOR SALE:

2003 Yamaha Wolverine ATV 4×4. $1800 OBO. Please call 801-360-9103

FOR SALE:

Pine TV Stand. Fits 32-40 inch TV. $100 OBO please call 435-299-1229

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $600

4- tires size 195/70/14 w/80% tread asking $125 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Picture of Roosevelt plus his signature, if interested please call 637-7325

FOR SALE:

Fresh eggs asking $3 a dozen, please bring your own carton to put them in. Call 637-2919 for more information

LOST:

Female pomeranian blonde in color w/pink collar answer to the name Bitzi. She was last seen last night (Thursday, March 30) around 700 East 800 North in Price. If you have seen her or picked her up please call 650-5636, owner is worried.

FOR SALE:

EZ flow swing

Baby bouncer

Ladies black boots size 5 asking $10

Please call 637-2752 or stop by Indian Hills Trailer Court #70

FOR SALE:

Wooden toddler bed

LOOKING FOR:

Twin head board for a girl

Please call 650-4876

FOR SALE:

Fridgedaire stainless steel dishwasher for $65

Hickory lazy susan

GE microwave oven that goes about the stove

8 ft pool table w/light and accessories, asking $450

Please call 650-4857 for more information

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to come aerate my lawn, please call 299-2098