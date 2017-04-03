Carbon Caring for Kids horseshoe fundraiser rescheduled for April 22

Washington Park in Price will play host to a doubles horseshoe tournament in effort to raise money for Carbon Caring for Kids on Saturday, April 22. The tournament was originally schedule for April 1, but a scheduling conflict has pushed the date back.

The cost to participate in the tournament will be $20.00 per person . The format of the competition will be true double-elimination. Registration will begin at 12:00 p.m., and the tournament is expected to start shortly after at 1:00.

50-percent of the proceeds raised will go to Carbon Caring for Kids. The other half of the fee will be awarded to first, second and third place. Carbon Caring for Kids is an organization that is built around preventing children from going hungry in the county.

“We are non profit organization that focuses on providing, or filling in the gaps of food for kids who are not getting regular meals on the weekends,” said Marcy Loveless in a recent interview on Castle Country Focus. “There are lots of kids that just get breakfast and lunch at school and not anything on the weekends for various reasons.”

For more information on the upcoming tournament, contact Rochell Badback at (435) 820-6636.