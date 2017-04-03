Emery High School baseball team to host youth camp

The Emery Spartans baseball program will hold its annual clinic for all ages at the school’s baseball field on Saturday, April 8.

Open to both boys and girls, the camp will get underway for ages 10 and under at 10:00 a.m.. Ages 11 and older will take the field shortly after at 1:00 p.m.. Each session will run for two hours, with an hour break in between the two sessions.

The cost to register is $30.00 per child. Each additional child within the family will get a reduced rate of $20.00. Instruction at the camp will be handled by first year Emery baseball coach Shawn Alton, assistant coach Dave Hreinson, and current players.

Registration for both age groups will begin one-hour prior to the start of their session. Each participant will also receive an Emery baseball upon registering for the event. For more information on the upcoming clinic, contact coach Alton.