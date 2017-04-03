Helen Mary Chacon – April 3 2017

Helen Mary Chacon, age 86, peacefully passed away on April 3, 2017 while surrounded by family.

She was born on October 9, 1930 in Torrington, Wyoming to Joseph and Jennie Vasquez.

Survived by her sister, Mary (Cecil) Matlock; children, David (Janice) Gomez, Tito Gomez, Margaret (Fred) Crespin, Delores (Andres) Vega, Michael (Katrina) Gomez; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Faustino Chacon; 5 brothers, Mike, Tony, Ben, Johnnie and Joe; sisters, Sinnie Harper and Margaret Drodz; and grandson, Kenneth Crespin.

Funeral service, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Mt. View Cemetery in Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Helen online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.