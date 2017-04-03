Linda Cochrane Funk – March 31 2017

Linda Cochrane Funk, age 76, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 in Provo, Utah.

Linda was born January 25, 1941 in Standardville, Utah to John and Elsie Cochrane. Linda met the love of her life, Max, while attending high school. They were married September 10, 1958 in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

Family was the center of Linda’s universe. She always made every birthday and Christmas special, from handwritten cards to special bows and wrapping on all of the thoughtful gifts. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she spent all year preparing her themed trees and decorating every room in the house. Her grandkids meant the world to Linda and she made every effort possible to attend any activity they were participating in. Linda held various callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially enjoyed teaching primary to the 10 and 11 year olds. She had a strong love of the gospel and shared it through her example.

Survived by her husband, Max; son, David (Sandra) Funk, Taylorsville, UT; daughters, Leslie (Kirk) Childs, St. George, UT., Cherie (Max) Pierce, Cornish, UT.; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Janice (Chuck) Lepper, Idaho Falls, ID; brother, John Cochrane, Indiana.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Gary Alan and Michael Scott Funk; and brothers, Ronald and Larry Cochrane

Funeral service, Saturday, April 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Price Fifth LDS Ward Chapel. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 and at the church Saturday one hour prior to service. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery in Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Linda online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.