Monday, April 3 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

MATCHING WASHER & DRYER EXCELLENT CONDITION (WASHER IS FRONT LOADING/WHITE IN COLOR. $400

TWIN ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED $175.00

PLEASE CALL: 630-4774

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress though. Asking $40. 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats.

Text 650-2765 for more info.

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $600

4- tires size 195/70/14 w/80% tread asking $125 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:Whirlpool electric dryer, White, 2 years old, $100.00, 630-3991 LOOKING FOR:A fit bit in good working condition. Please text 650-1356

FOR SALE:

MATCHING WASHER & DRYER EXCELLENT CONDITION (WASHER IS FRONT LOADING/WHITE IN COLOR).

ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED $175.00

PLEASE CALL: 630-4774

FOR SALE:

16 cu ft upright refrigerator with freezer on top. Gold color. Asking $60 435-630-3097

LOOKING FOR:

camping gear. Coolers, sleeping bags, lanterns, chairs, water jugs, walking sticks, over fire grill, etc… Text or call 299-1396 if you camping gear for sale.

LOOKING FOR:

a used rototiller in good shape Call 801-450-5635

FOR SALE:

2 male Chihuahua puppies for sale for $225 each. Just in time for Easter, they will be ready April 10. Please text 435-650-2973 for pictures and more information located in Cleveland Utah

LOOKING FOR:

a dresser in good condition. Please text 650-1356 if you have one for sale

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Fresh eggs asking $3 a dozen, please bring your own carton to put them in. Call 637-2919 for more information

LOST:

Female pomeranian blonde in color w/pink collar answer to the name Bitzi. She was last seen last night (Thursday, March 30) around 700 East 800 North in Price. If you have seen her or picked her up please call 650-5636, owner is worried.

FOR SALE:

Gateway laptop 2 G, 4G Ram, runs Windows 8 asking $75

15” Toyota stock rims $60

Please call 472-3077

FOR SALE:

2 – Big Screen TV one is 52” & 44” both are in good condition, asking $125 each. Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:

2000 Mercury Mountaineer w/155,000 miles, good tires, sun roof. For more information please call (801) 615-1322 or 472-1161

FOR SALE:

Adult walker in perfect condition asking $75

1901 Stromberg telephone $175

Chrome & blue vinyl stools $25 each

Size 40 black belt w/hoster, call to make offer

Please call 637-6971

FOR SALE:

Hay 650-1832

LOOKING FOR:

Motor for a furnace please call 630-7077

LOOKING FOR:

A good used pick-up/truck that is automatic, no more than ½ ton, gas

Baby stroller

Chairs

FOR SALE:

1996 Dodge Dakota, 2 wheel drive needs an engine

Homemade jewelry & bar stools

Please call 286-2472 or 749-0706