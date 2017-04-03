Outdoor Recreation Grant Workshops

The Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant workshop will take place on Tuesday, May 9 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Green River City Office located at 460 East Main Street in Green River. This Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant is a unique funding opportunity for Utah communities.

The grant provides matching grant funding to local governments and nonprofits to build outdoor recreation infrastructure such as trails, boat ramps and more.

Whether your area has an infrastructure project that is ready to go or you are laying the groundwork for a future project, you should plan to attend this workshop. What you learn here could improve your chances of an award in the Fiscal Year 2018 funding round.

The staff of the Office of Outdoor Recreation will walk you through the application process and show you what is needed to create a compelling project submission.

Registration for this workshop is free and you must register online by clicking the following link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/utah-outdoor-recreation-grant-workshop-central-utah-tickets-32699892258#tickets

Materials and light snacks will be provided.