USU-Eastern softball tops Snow College for first home win in program history

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles exploded offensively to earn the first home win in the program’s history with a 13-5 victory over the Snow College Badgers Saturday afternoon.

After losing the first contest 10-9 in heartbreaking fashion, the Lady Eagles fell 19-1 and 10-2 before the weekend’s final game. The win brought a halt to a lengthy 17 game losing skid, which began during the opening series of the season against Colorado Northwestern.

Freshman Alexis Mendenhall finished 2-4 at the plate and brought in five runs to lead the Lady Eagles in their most explosive offensive performance to date. Cheyenne Pratt logged three RBI and Allysa Garcia helped pace the offense with two runs batted in.

Saturday’s win came in wire-to-wire fashion, as the Lady Eagles scored three runs in the opening frame. One run in both the second and third inning chopped the USU-Eastern advantage down to 1, but the team immediately responded by adding three more.

Ashton Bell pitched five complete innings to record the win on the hill for USU-Eastern. Allowing 11 hits and five earned runs, Bell faced 27 batters and recorded one strikeout.

Sydney Barney was pegged with the loss for Snow College, allowing six runs in 2.2 innings before getting pulled. Carley Guymon and McCall Stoddard combined for three innings on the mound, giving up a total of seven runs.

Now 2-18 in conference play, the Lady Eagles will continue a lengthy five week homestand on Friday and Saturday as they welcome in Colorado Northwestern. Colorado has won three of the previous four meetings.