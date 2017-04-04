Emery softball dominates Piute for two region wins

The Emery Lady Spartans turned in two dominating performances to defeat the Piute Thunderbirds 19-1 and 27-1 in double-header action Tuesday afternoon in Junction.

Bailey Huggard pitched a no-hitter in the opening contest, going the complete three innings and striking out seven. The one run Piute scored in the contest came off of one of two errors committed by Emery in the win.

The Lady Spartans wasted little time creating an advantage as they scored seven runs in the top of the first frame. Adding another 11 runs in the second inning, Emery coasted through the third to close out the game.

Huggard, Addy Healy, and Jayla Weston all recorded four RBI and three hits a piece. Larissa Thompson finished with two RBI off of two singles as the Lady Spartans combined for 18 hits throughout the game.

The second contest of the afternoon played out in similar fashion as the Lady Spartans again closed out the game in three innings, this time with a 27-1 win.

Braileigh Clark and Kaylee Price shared the workload on the hill, giving up no hits for the second straight game. Price gave up the lone run in the bottom of the third, but answered back with two strikeouts.

Clark finished with a team high three hits as 11 and five RBI, while Healy, Megan Dawes, and Maryn Allred recorded two hits a piece. Emery had little problems producing runs as 11 players combined to record 16 hits.

The two lopsided victories moves Emery to 2-3 in 2A East play, which is currently good enough for third place. North Sevier and Grand currently sit at the top of the standings, unbeaten at 4-0 on the young season.

The Lady Spartans will now take the rest of the week off, returning to the field next on Tuesday, April 11 against San Juan in Blanding. The next home game will take place Thursday, April 13 against South Sevier.