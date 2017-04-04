Jennifer Jensen- Carbon Airport Manager

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/587/2017/04/04094855/131-Carbon-Airport-Red-Tail-Aviation.mp3

Carbon Airport supports firefighting in the summer and daily receives UPS Air Freight. They service and fuel all types of planes. The turn down in the energy industry has negatively affected the aviation business. This seems to be changing. Safety is of paramount importance. Old planes are annually inspected and rebuild on a regular basis. Therefore, the actual age of the plane is of little significance. Red Tail offers charter service including flying in a two-seater bi-plane. It was “My greatest flying experience.”