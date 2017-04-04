State Department of Workforce Services Development Investment Board presents Career Pathways

State Department of Workforce Services Development Investment Board presents a new program called Career Pathways. Carbon County is lucky to have Jake Mellor, Carbon County Commissioner as a chair of the sub-committee for the program in Southeastern Utah. In September 2015, the State of Utah announced the Utah Aerospace Pathways (UAP) program, an innovative education partnership between K-12, post-secondary institutions and several major aerospace industry partners.

“In my capacity, there obviously, I’ve been able to find out what we can bring home to Carbon County and the Career Pathways has taken a turn of late. They are now completely career driven, so what the means is students or individuals who are getting a certificate or coming throw some type of pathway they need to fulfill some type of employer demand,” stated Mellor. This year the UAP will be expanded into two other areas of the state and the model will be replicated into other STEM industries (e.g., life sciences, information technology and diesel technology).

“The college, we have been working with them for the past few months and they’re completely on board now. They’re willing to put together the STACK Technology degree that will include certain programs that are tailored towards electrical technicians and engineers. Eventually, people that go through this program, Junior, Seniors in high school and the certificate they can get in college, could potentially go to Logan and in two more years, could walk away with an engineering degree,” said Mellor. The purpose behind this is to give job growth within our community.

It is not only important for the local college to jump on board, but the high school is needed to make this work. Mellor explains further, “We’re also meeting with the school board. The school board, the school district and some school principals. The purpose for that is we still have to make some addition changes to the curriculum and to the courses and the schedules. That’s always a tricky process. We need to have a physics class, we need to have a non-organic chemistry class and a con-current enrollment class calculus class.”

If the community could band together through the development of Career Pathways it could bring endless opportunities for the Castle Country area.