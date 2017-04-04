Tuesday, April 4 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Just in time for Easter 2007 C-Force Nitro 39.5′ Fifth wheel toy hauler. Solid cherry cabinets, Corian counter tops, central vac, surround sound, outdoor speakers and controls. 5000 watt built in generator. Priced to sell at $10,000 under book, title in hand. Hurry it won’t last long at this price. Asking $29,900 please call 630-6353 or

Terri 650-0550. Please leave message if no answer and we will call you back. Don’t miss out on this great deal.

FOR SALE:

WATER FOR LEASE: SCOFIELD RESERVOIR WATER SHARES FOR LEASE, FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL, 630-0804 OR 630-1549, $25.00/SHARE

FOR SALE:

WHITE HUSKY LAB 111 MONTHS OLD HOUSE TRAINED AND KENNEL TRAINED. CURRENT SHOTS, FOR 150.00 OR BEST OFFER, TO A LOVING HOME WITH ROOM FOR HER TO RUN. CALL 630-5170

FOR SALE:

1993 GMC 1 ton, 4 wheel drive truck, w/many new repairs, new 350 motor w/approximately 10m000 miles, new exhaust system, new 10 ply Dunlap all terrain tires, standing transmission, 4 wheel drive, rear and goose neck hitch. Good truck w/clean cab. Please call before 7:00 pm (435) 299-2423

FOR SALE:

MATCHING WASHER & DRYER EXCELLENT CONDITION (WASHER IS FRONT LOADING/WHITE IN COLOR. $400

TWIN ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED $175.00

PLEASE CALL: 630-4774

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition. Does not have mattress though. Asking $40. 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats.

For more information please text 650-2765

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $600 OBO

4- tires size 195/70/14 w/80% tread asking $125 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282 for more information & details

FOR SALE:

Whirlpool electric dryer, White, 2 years old, $100.00, 630-3991 LOOKING FOR:A fit bit in good working condition. Please text 650-1356

FOR SALE:

16 cu ft upright refrigerator with freezer on top. Gold color. Asking $60 435-630-3097

LOOKING FOR:

camping gear. Coolers, sleeping bags, lanterns, chairs, water jugs, walking sticks, over fire grill, etc… Text or call 299-1396 if you camping gear for sale.

LOOKING FOR:

a used rototiller in good shape Call 801-450-5635

FOR SALE:

2 male Chihuahua puppies for sale for $225 each. Just in time for Easter, they will be ready April 10. Please text 435-650-2973 for pictures and more information located in Cleveland Utah

LOOKING FOR:

A dresser in good condition

A fit bit in good working condition

Please text 650-1356 if you have one for sale

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Fresh eggs asking $3 a dozen, please bring your own carton to put them in. Call 637-2919 for more information

LOST:

Female pomeranian blonde in color w/pink collar answer to the name Bitzi. She was last seen last night (Thursday, March 30) around 700 East 800 North in Price. If you have seen her or picked her up please call 650-5636, owner is worried.

FOR SALE:

Gateway laptop 2 G, 4G Ram, runs Windows 8 asking $75

15” Toyota stock rims $60

Please call 472-3077

FOR SALE:

2 – Big Screen TV one is 52” & 44” both are in good condition, asking $100 each. Please call 650-8282

FOR SALE:

2000 Mercury Mountaineer w/155,000 miles, good tires, sun roof. For more information please call (801) 615-1322 or 472-1161

FOR SALE:

Adult walker in perfect condition asking $75

1901 Stromberg telephone $175

Chrome & blue vinyl stools $25 each

Size 40 black belt w/hoster, call to make offer

Please call 637-6971

FOR SALE:

Bales of hay 650-1832

FOR SALE:

Straight talk home phone w/a Price number, has caller ID, runs about $15 month, currently has 30 days coverage applied to it. Asking $40 please call 630-8565

LOOKING FOR:

Dryer please call 637-2752 or 650-2854

FOR SALE:

46” longboard skateboard, like new condition, asking $50 OBO, please call 749-0906