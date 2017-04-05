Author Roland Lazenby joins Drive Time Sport to talk about his latest book, Showboat: The Life of Kobe Bryant

Roland Lazenby, author of the critically acclaimed bestsellers Michael Jordan: The Life, and Jerry West: The Life and Legend of a Basketball Icon, was a guest on KOAL’s Drive Time Sports Wednesday to talk about his latest work.

Following the success of Michael Jordan: The Life, Lazenby turned his attention to the most intriguing basketball player of our generation, Kobe Bryant. During a two-part interview Lanzeby discusses the life and career of the greatest Los Angeles Laker in franchise history.