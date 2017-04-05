“Best Spot to Witness the Fitness” is the first 2017 Best in Business Competition

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce has announced their first business competition this year entitled “Best Spot to Witness the Fitness” which began on April 1 and will run through till April 30.

This is a great opportunity for community members to really look at each of the businesses in the competition and what fitness services they offer.

The winner will be announced at an upcoming chamber luncheon in February 2017. Plus, the winner will be able to use the title in advertisements, signage plus – get a free one year Chamber of Commerce membership, as well as an award that they can proudly display at their place of business

Participating businesses include:

Desert Wave Pool

East Carbon Wellness Center

Fierce MMA & Fitness

Get Fit

Healing Arts Center

Jeff Manley Wellness Center

LoveFit Studio

Tougher Gym

USU-Eastern Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center

Other

CCCC wants to remind community members that it just takes a few seconds to place their vote for the “Best Spot to Witness the Fitness” by visiting the chamber website at http://www.carboncountychamber.net/

If you have any questions about the Best in Business Competition you can contact any board member of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce or call the office at 637-2788.