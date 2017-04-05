Caicedo, Cook lead Emery soccer past Grand

The Emery Spartans boy’s soccer team completed the season series sweep of the Grand Red Devils with a 1-0 victory on the road Tuesday afternoon.

Juan Caicedo scored the game’s lone goal in the opening half, and the Emery defense took care of the rest. Tuesday’s win marked the fourth in the last five games for the Spartans, moving them to 4-2 in region play.

Tayvon Cook recorded his fourth shutout of the region season, and sixth of the year at goalie. All six wins for Emery have come via shutout, Tuesday’s marked the second time this year the team has won 1-0.

Now tied with Grand and Wasatch Academy for second place in the 2A Central, the Spartans have accumulated 12 points through six games. Manti remains at the top of the standings with 15 points, unbeaten at 5-0.

Emery will close out a three game road trip when they return to the field on Thursday against North Sevier in Salina. The contest will be the first of two between the two schools, with the second coming in the regular season finale on April 27.