Carbon and Juab split Region 12 double-header

The Region 12 season opener provided mixed results for the Carbon Dinos as they played to a split with the Juab Wasps Tuesday afternoon in Nephi.

Carbon picked up a wire-to-wire victory in the first game of the set, easily besting Juab with a 7-1 decision. The Wasps managed to answer back with their own wire-to-wire win in the second game as they topped Carbon 5-2.

Zac Bradley delivered a gem from the mound for the Dinos in the win giving up just two hits, and striking out five in 4.2 innings. Jaxon Leonard finished off the final two frames to help secure the victory.

Carbon took advantage of four Juab errors, jumping out to a 7-0 lead by the middle of the fifth inning. Juab’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth as Tucker Memmott’s single scored Alex White.

Ty Anderson recorded one of the Dinos three hits for the game, and also brought in two runs. Tiger Thayn also notched two RBI, while Cody Lowe and Jayden Flemmett each finished with one single.

Despite doubling the amount of team hits in the second game, the Dinos were unable to plate a single run until the sixth inning in a 5-2 loss. Carbon left 12 total runners on base throughout the game, and also committed four errors in the field.

Lowe was tagged with the loss from the mound in a solid four inning effort. Giving up just three hits in four innings of work, Lowe gave up two earned runs. Chase Morgan finished the final two innings as Carbon slipped to 1-1 in Region 12 play.

Outside from a solid performance on the hill, Lowe also recorded finished 2-4 at the plate and scored one run. Flemmett, Morgan, Anderson and Kameron Gunter recorded the other four hits, none of which resulted into extra bases.

The double-header split will set the stage for a highly important contest between the two teams on Friday. Carbon will play host to the third and final contest between the two schools at the Helper American Legion baseball field, scheduled for a 5:00 start.