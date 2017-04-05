Emery blasts Monticello for third straight win

The Emery Spartans improved to 2-1 in 2A East play by easily defeating the Monticello Buckaroos 17-2 Tuesday afternoon on the road in the first of two meetings this season.

Tel Gardner allowed just two hits and struck out seven in three innings of work as the Spartans overpowered Monticello. Colton Willson finished out the final two frames as Emery ended the contest in five short innings.

Holding a 1-0 lead entering the second inning, the Spartans put the game away with a six runs in the top half of the frame. The runs continued to pour in for Emery as they scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Race Nielsen went yard once, finishing 3-4 at the plate with two singles and five RBI. Logan Labrum delivered three singles in four at bats to go along with three RBI. Jordan Balletka also recorded three RBI, finishing with two singles and a double.

Tuesday’s win keeps Emery in sole possession of third place in the 2A East. The Spartans are currently tied with Grand in the loss column, but trail the Red Devils by two wins. Gunnison remains at the top of the standings unbeaten at 4-0.

The road win over Monticello was the start of a three-games-in-four-day stretch for the Spartans. The team will return to the field on Wednesday as they play host to the Manti Templars in a non-league tilt. Emery will again face Monticello on Friday, this time at home. Both games are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m..