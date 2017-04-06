Carbon County will Make Math “Real” Fun through engineering

Price, Utah– On Friday March 31, 2017 Carbon County Commissioner Jake Mellor hosted two Career Pathway meetings for local businesses that employ engineers and for Carbon County School District representatives, Pinnacle Academy and USU Eastern.

Commissioner Mellor serves as chair to a Career Pathways committee through the state, the main focus of this committee is to look at strategies that will guide students from a young age into specific career paths. The purpose of the meetings Mellor held was to discuss the development of a new concurrent curriculum for students interested in technical careers. In conjunction with the concurrent enrollment, which can only be attended by 11th and 12th graders, Mellor is hoping to bring some of the concepts and learning to middle school aged children in a fun interactive manner. By doing so, children have more time to study the field and in turn will be more successful.

Vice Chancellor Gary Straquadine and Mellor have been working together to develop a curriculum but needed input from both the businesses that would support and hire students from the program to the schools and districts that would have to approve the addition of said curriculum. Straquadine and Mellor are planning to apply for a Talent Ready Utah grant to help with the expenses associated with starting this type of program. Having the support of both businesses and educators will strengthen the application for this grant.

In the first meeting representatives from local companies were asked what their need for skilled workers would be and if they are willing to support a program at both the high school and university level. There was a great amount of feedback from the businesses and at the end of the meeting they had committed to help with what was needed from them. Which included a letter of support, help evaluating the curriculum and supporting internships or school visits.

At the second meeting representatives from various educational entities were asked if they would support a technical pathways program and what suggestions they would have as to obstacles and/or issues they might face. Representatives from each school and the district seemed optimistic about the program in general but did voice some concerns they thought might arise. There was excellent feedback and collaboration amongst the group and all felt it was something definitely worth pursuing.

With the conclusion of both meetings Straquadine and Mellor had accomplished their goal of gaining the support of both the industries and local educators. They now have a better vision to develop this program and will look for support not only from businesses and educators but from the community too.

For more information regarding the career pathways program, contact Commissioner Jake Mellor at jake.mellor@carbon.utah.gov.