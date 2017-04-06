Castle Valley Center Spring Activities

The Castle Valley Center is preparing for some very exciting spring activities. They just finished up with their annual talent show, adult dance and students are now looking forward to their annual prom and graduation.

“Just a few weeks ago we had by volunteer basis any of our students or adults with disabilities display a talent we also had some of our staff,” said Principal Mike Keller “We had everything from Garth Brooks, to comedy acts, we had old time singers to current singers. Our students and adults as they performed, they think they are the real thing and it’s fun to watch them.”

A dance was organized for the adults with disabilities and this year’s them was a Sock Hop. The entire school’s gymnasium was decorated around the theme and guests were dressed up in 50’s attire. “All those from the area were invited and those with disabilities from other agencies, as well as anyone who wanted to come; our gym was busy and we had a great time,” stated Keller.

The annual school’s Prom is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at 12:30 pm. “The Prom again, some of our high school students and some of our USU-Eastern students, come to they volunteer. We go through a Promanade and we have a fun dance, this is on an afternoon, it will be a Thursday afternoon,” said Keller. The school’s gymnasium will be full of young girls’s in their most beautiful prom attire and the young men dressed up in their best.

Graduation is schedule for Thursday, May 18 at 1:00 pm. This year Castle Valley Center has five graduates, David Peczuh, Dyllon Diamond, Quade Jones, Kolton Dean, Rafe Nielsen. A graduation luncheon will be held for the graduates and their families on Wednesday, May 17. This is a fun day for graduating students and their family, along with the faculty, staff to mingle and share stories about their experience they’ve had at the Castle Valley Center.

To learn more about what is happening at the Castle Valley Center visit their website at http://www.carbonschools.org/CastleValley.cfm?subpage=737646