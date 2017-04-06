Emery Lady Spartans golf claims region win at Green River Golf Course

The Emery Lady Spartans continued their dominance on the golf course as they waltzed to yet another region victory Wednesday morning at the Green River Golf Course.

Competing under the Modified Stableford system, the Lady Spartans managed to score a meet high 136 points, topping second place Grand by 29. Manti finished in third with 38 points, San Juan and Gunnison rounded out the field of five.

Sydnee Guymon led the way for Emery as she finished with the meet’s top score with 41 points, finishing four over par. Lainee Jensen and Sarah Swasey logged 32 points, and Sydney Timothy finished with 31.

Wednesday’s win is the second in as many region meets this season. Back on March 22 the Lady Spartans defeated Grand on their home course by 18 points. Taijah Price led the team in scoring with 40 during the outing, while Guymon scored 36.

The Lady Spartans will look to keep their perfect region record intact when they continue the season at at the Millsite Golf Course on April 12.