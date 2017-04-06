Emery scores five in middle innings to top Manti

After experiencing early offensive struggles the Emery Spartans found the groove in two crucial middle innings to win their fourth consecutive game, this time topping the Manti Templars 5-3 at home Wednesday afternoon.

Locked in a scoreless tie entering the bottom of the third inning, the Spartans plated three runs to take a comfortable lead. The very next inning Emery added two more, which proved to be enough for the team’s second non-region win over a fellow 2A opponent.

A pair of singles by Jordan Balletka and Logan Labrum helped spark the stale Emery offense. Easton Gordon, Race Nielsen and Tel Gardner helped bring in one run a piece as the team combined for seven hits, compared to six for Manti.

“We did not play our best, at all,” said manager Shawn Alton. “There were a few highlights including Logan Labrum and Race Nielsen on the mound. It was nice to gut out a win over Manti, who is very high caliber team.”

Nielsen delivered his second quality start in as many outings allowing three earned runs, while striking out six from the hill. Finishing the game in 86 pitches, Nielsen has proven himself to be a major part of the rotation moving forward.

“Most teams are only about two pitchers deep, but we are at least three,” said Alton. “When you add Easton to mix we look as if we can five or eve six deep come tournament time.”

Wednesday’s win was the final non-region tilt of the season, with the remaining games falling under the 2A East division. The next region battle will take place Friday as the Spartans welcome in the Monticello Buckaroos for the second and final meeting this regular season.