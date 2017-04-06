Thursday, April 6 2017

MAIL BAG:

2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 S71 package, dark grey in color, bed liner and cover, 55,000 miles, great condition, $22,000. Please call 650-9900

Just in time for Easter 2007 C-Force Nitro 39.5′ Fifth wheel toy hauler. Solid cherry cabinets, Corian counter tops, central vacuum, surround sound, outdoor speakers and controls. 5000 watt built in generator. Priced to sell at $10,000 under book, title in hand. Hurry it won’t last long at this price. Asking $29,900 please call 630-6353 or Terri 650-0550. Please leave message if no answer and we will call you back. Don’t miss out on this great deal.

WATER FOR LEASE: SCOFIELD RESERVOIR WATER SHARES FOR LEASE, FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL, 630-0804 OR 630-1549, $25.00/SHARE

WHITE HUSKY LAB 111 MONTHS OLD HOUSE TRAINED AND KENNEL TRAINED. CURRENT SHOTS, FOR 150.00 OR BEST OFFER, TO A LOVING HOME WITH ROOM FOR HER TO RUN. CALL 630-5170

1993 GMC 1 ton, 4 wheel drive truck, w/many new repairs, new 350 motor w/approximately 10000 miles, new exhaust system, new 10 ply Dunlap all terrain tires, standing transmission, 4 wheel drive, rear and goose neck hitch. Good truck w/clean cab. Please call before 7:00 pm (435) 299-2423

FOR SALE:MATCHING WASHER & DRYER EXCELLENT CONDITION (WASHER IS FRONT LOADING/WHITE IN COLOR. $400

TWIN ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED $175.00

PLEASE CALL: 630-4774

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $600 OBO

4- tires size 195/70/14 w/80% tread asking $125 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2900 OBO

Please call 650-8282 for more information & details

FOR SALE:Whirlpool electric dryer, White, 2 years old, $100.00, 630-3991

Duplex w/commercial property its in great shape located near the new Urgent Care, asking $160,00. Please call (972) 523-5277 or (970) 200-2472

Small bales of hay for $4 has been covered under a shed please call 820-0397

1995 Chevy S10, 2-wheel drive, automatic, single cab, 4 cylinder asking $1500. Please call 650-5555

Electric lawn mower call to make an offer

1998 Buick sedan would make a good transportation car. The a/c, heating and power windows have some issues but could be fixed. Asking $500

Please call 637-1421

12” aluminum boat and trailer w/1987 Yamaha motor asking $1200 please call 749-2660

Straight talk home phone w/a Price phone number, has caller ID, runs about $15 month, currently has 30 days’ coverage applied to it. Asking $40 please call 630-8565