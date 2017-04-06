Utah Women in Higher Education Network’s spring leadership conference convenes on USU Eastern’s campus this weekend with over 30 speakers including Salt Lake Community College and Dixie State University’s presidents.

The conference will bring almost 250 people to campus, beginning April 6 with a tour of the museum and discussion by Tim Riley, Ph.D., about Nine-Mile Canyon.

April 7 begins with Brigham Young University’s Dr. Kristin Matthew’s keynote titled “Authoring Your Story/Leading Your Life.”

Three breakout sessions features discussions by faculty and staff from all institutions of higher education in Utah including the Utah Board of Regents.

The first morning session includes “Title IX: What is it and What Do I Do?” “Black Women in the Utah Educational Space,” “Unleash the Leader: There is a Leader in All of Us” and “Overcoming Subtle Messaging of Exclusion: Empowering Women in STEM Degrees and Careers.”

The second morning session includes “Your Future is Now: Preparing for New Spaces,” “Stuff Happens: Defining (Y)Our space in Leadership by Bounding Forward with Resilience,” “Overcoming Reality and Culture Shock as a New Faculty Member” and “Navigating Networking: What You Need to Know, But Were Never Told.”

Dr. Deneece Huftalin, SLCC president, will keynote the luncheon with her talk, “Turn Up the Yes!” She has been the presidential sponsor for UWHEN the past three years. At lunch she will pass the sponsorship on to President Richard Williams from DSU who will also speak to the attendees.

The afternoon workshop’s breakout sessions include “Becoming a Champion: Mentorship and Achievement in Higher Ed,” “Improv for Women Professionals,” “Leadership Behaviors that Transcend Discipline and Job Title” and “The Space to Create: An Introduction to Human-Centered Design.”

Sophia M. DiCaro, College of Eastern Utah alumna, former legislator and chief compliance officer of the Cynosure Group concludes the day with her keynote address titled “Campers, Climbers and Quilters.”