Caroline “Carol” Cline -April 5 2017

Caroline “Carol” Cline passed away after a lengthy illness on April 5, 2017 in Price, Utah.

She was born December 26, 1943 in West Jordan, Utah to Lue & Caroline Palmer Smith. Carol was raised in West Jordan and graduated from high school there. She has been a resident of Green River for over 47 years. She worked for many years for West Winds in Green River. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carol was very talented in crocheting and embroidery. She loved raising show dogs for many years and also loved to fish the river. Carol will be missed by all who have known and loved her.

She is survived by her son Phillip Zwahlen of Green River, 10 grandchildren and a brother Allen W. Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Mabel Green, Ida Rist, Ila Hooley, Faye Bowben and a brother Ronald L Smith.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 11:00-12:30 in the Green River LDS Church. Graveside services will follow in the Elgin Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Fausett Mortuary. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Carol at www.fausettmortuary.com