Gayle Ann McDonald – April 6 2017

Gayle Ann McDonald, 60, passed away early Thursday morning, April 6, 2017 with family sitting at her side. She was born December 2, 1956 in Price, Utah to Ross Black and Earlene Allred Black and married Steven McDonald, 42 years ago on September 27, 1975.

Gayle was raised in Huntington with her 9 siblings. Then later, she and Steve chose to make their home here as well. Gayle worked for the school district for over 28 years. She started in the kitchen and moved to secretary 20 years ago. She loved her work. With over 300 students she managed to learn all their names and make each one feel as though they were “one of her favorites.” She loved to travel, spend time with family, camping, 4-wheeling, and she had a contagious laugh.

She was survived by her husband, Steven McDonald, daughter Jade (David) Frederick, grandson Alexander Frederick, mother Earlene Black, brothers Guy Black & Drew Black, sisters Lynn Louie, Lee (Clair) Cratsenburg, Jacka (Russell) Jones, Allison (Larry) Kosikowski, Jill (Gordon) Anderson, Roberta (John) Poglajen, & Wendy Black, & numerous nieces, nephews and friends that loved her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Jera Lynn McDonald, her father Roscoe Black, and her brother Dale Black.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Huntington Stake Center on Main Street. A viewing will be from 5-7pm Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Fausett Mortuary in Price. There will also be a viewing preceding the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30am. Interment will follow in the Huntington City Cemetery under the direction of Fausett Mortuary.