BLM Seeks Teacher for Unique Internship Opportunity

Learn about Managing Paleontological Resources and Earn Teaching Credits

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Moab Field Office is offering a summer internship opportunity for teachers who want to learn about paleontology and managing public resources. The BLM collaborated with University of Colorado (UC) Denver to develop field and online curriculum that will provide interested educators valuable job skills while earning college credits. The successful applicant will work four to six weeks with a professional paleontologist, ReBecca Hunt Foster, to develop a project to educate and engage youth in science and public resource management. Upon successful completion of the fieldwork and online coursework, they will receive a stipend to offset costs, as well as a full waiver of the UC Denver course credit and technical fees.

The Teachers on the Public Lands program is part of the BLM’s Hands on the Land program. The BLM and UC Denver developed this program to provide professional development opportunities for teachers and educators by placing them as “interns” at selected BLM locations. Helping teachers to encourage students to explore careers in science and land management connects youth to America’s natural and cultural heritage. For more information about this program, please visit our website (https://www.blm.gov/learn/youth-and-educators/teachers-on-public-lands). You can also find other teacher resources through this website.

For an application, or for additional information, please contact ReBecca Hunt-Foster at rhuntfoster@blm.gov. The BLM will be accepting applications until April 17, 2017. Join the Bureau of Land Management team in protecting our public lands and promoting hands on learning through some of the United States’ most treasured paleontological and geological resources – become a Teacher on the Public Lands!

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the BLM Canyon Country District Office during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.