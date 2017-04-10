Division of Wildlife Resources talks about local

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time for anglers to hit the lakes, streams and ponds in both Carbon and Emery counties which are native to Cutthroats, Walleye, Tiger Muskie, Bass and more.

“This is a really exciting time we call it ice off, when the ice is finally gone, spring is on its way and the fish are hungry. So, this is a really good time to get out and start heading to the water, things start warming up and there’s plenty of fish to be caught, that’s for sure,” said Conservation Outreach Manager, Morgan Jacobsen. “Huntington north was just stocked with about 2,000 Rainbow Trout; there is also Wiper, which is a cross between a white bass and a strip bass, which is a really cool species; Huntington north also has some other types of sun fish like Blue Gill. Just outside of Huntington is really a great place if you’re are looking for a variety.” Anglers can fish at the lake on either a boat or on the shore and keep in mind that places where water enters or drains from a lake will generally be much cooler and favorable to fish.

“Joe’s Valley is really unique water because the fishing isn’t fast at Joe’s Valley, but the fish are big, you catch really, really big fish there. We have three kinds of trout, we have Cutthroats, Splake and Tiger Trout,” stated Jacobsen. Anglers should know that fishing for the larger trout, spinners work well and occasionally, worms will work for these deep predator fish that love the rocky shore lines.

Community fisheries provide a fun, easy way to spend quality time with family and friends outdoors. “Giolotti Pond up in Helper is a great place. The pond was just stocked with about 1,500 Rainbow Trout. Carbon County Community Fishing Pond out at the fairgrounds is also a great place and has also be stocked with about 2,000 Rainbow Trout. The fishing pond in Wellington is also a great place, it hasn’t been stocked just quite yet because it’s still a bit muddy but there is still fish out there,” said Jacobsen. Fishing can provide families with opportunities to get away from their day-to-day problems and share time together.

To learn more about fishing visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website at https://wildlife.utah.gov/