Linda M Mills – April 7 2017

Our beloved Mother, Linda M. Mills, passed away Friday evening, April 7, 2017 at her home in Castle Dale with loving family at her bedside. She was recently diagnosed with a non-treatable form of cancer and quickly succumbed to it’s effects.

Linda, Daughter of Mathew and Linda Hayes was born Aug 30, 1942 in Hollywood, CA. Linda married Geary Taylor from Orangeville, UT in June of 1960 and made their home in Thousand Oaks, CA. Together they had 4 children and later divorced. The family migrated back to Emery County, closer to Geary’s roots. Linda then married Dick B. Allen of Huntington, UT in June of 1979. After his passing in 1995, she married Homer “Mac” Mills of Huntington, UT in December 1998.

During her years in Huntington she was a bookkeeper at the Castle Valley Co-op and Jacks Motor Service. Linda also liked to share her time and talents with others. She was a volunteer at the Emery County Care and Rehab Center where she loved giving to those in need. Linda was also fond of sharing her baking and cooking with anyone who came into her life.

She will be missed by many. She leaves behind her husband Mac Mills and 4 children: Michael Taylor, Huntington, UT; Jeron (Deb) Taylor, Herriman, UT; Cheri Emanuel, Las Vegas, NV; and Susie Taylor, Castle Dale, UT, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous step-children and step-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 14, 2017 between 6-8 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Huntington, UT. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11 AM at the Heritage Funeral Home with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Huntington City Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Linda at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.