Carbon County resident Shay Montag bowls perfect 300 game in league play

Shay Montag, 30, of Carbon County bowled a perfect game in the Darwin Thayn Scratch League at Jensen’s Country Lanes on Tuesday, April 3. The 300 was the first of the 2017 year at the alley, and the only during the scratch league.

Bowling for the majority of his life, Montag had never completed a perfect game in league play before. The outstanding series helped his team, which consists of Chris Anderson and Jay Marshall, lock up second place for the year.

“I’ve shot ten in a row so many times that I’ve lost count,” said Montag. “When I hit 11 in a row I knew my twelfth was either going to be solid, or really bad. I threw it and knew it was a good shot. It was a surreal, awesome moment to end the season.”

Competing in the final week of the marathon bowling season, Montag recorded the 300 in the final game of the league on lanes one and two. Combined with a 215 and a 235, the 300 led to Montag finishing with a 750 series.