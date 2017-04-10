Mary Elizabeth Burgess – April 6 2017

Mary Elizabeth Burgess, 32, passed away April 6, 2017 at the Huntsman Cancer Center, SLC, Utah. She was born January 29, 1985 in Price, Utah to Bruce W. and Nona Vickrey Burgess.

Mary attended schools in Price; graduating from Carbon High in 2003 and CEU in 2006 with an associate’s degree. She attended SUU in Cedar City and USU in Logan until health concern brought her home. She was employed by Carbon School District, first as a one on one aide, then as a support specialist at The Castle Valley Center in the Day Service Program. There she met and fell in love with all the wonderful people. She made friends wherever she went with her smile and cheery nature.

She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; having many callings in Relief Society, Single Adults, Primary and touching so many lives.

She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Nona Burgess, beloved brother Seth, Salt Lake, grandparents Clarence and Mary Vickrey, Pocatello, ID and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents James Ivo and Cleo Burgess and aunts Iris Porenta and LeRee Burgess.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Price Stake Center, 150 South 500 East with a viewing one hour prior and a viewing Tuesday, April 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Price Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cliffview Cemetery. Services are in the care of Fausett Mortuary. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Mary at www.fausettmortuary.com.