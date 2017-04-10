Nancy Joe Dickerson – April 7 2017

Nancy Joe Dickerson passed away peacefully April 7, 2017 at her home in Scenic, Arizona.

Nancy was born on August 14, 1956 in Bluefield, West Virginia to James and Alverta Dickerson. Nancy graduated from Carbon High School in 1974. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a kind and giving soul with an infectious laugh and down to earth sense of humor; ready to give of herself to anyone in need. She had a flair for poetry and art. Her crochet work was unmatched in precision and originality. She always enjoyed having pets in her life and had a deep love for animals of all kinds.

Survived by her long-time partner and love, Dennis Randall, Scenic, AZ., mother, Alverta Dickerson, Price, UT., sister, Charlotte (Scott) MacKnight, Price, UT., niece, Kelly (Jess) Valdez, Price, UT., and nephew, Kevin (Mariann) Pero, Syracuse, UT., along with many loving grand-nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her father, James W. Dickerson of Price.

A private family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind donations in Nancy’s name to the Carbon County Animal Shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.