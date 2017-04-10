Velda Jensen – April 9 2017

Velda Jensen, age 96, passed away incident to age on April 9, 2017 in Price.

She was born May 3, 1920 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her loving parents, John Edward Jones and Emelia Matilda Bott, raised her in Castle Dale, Utah where she met her dearest love, Ralph Jensen. They were married October 21, 1939 in Orangeville, Utah.

They loved their family and spent many memorable hours with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who came to visit often, and were assured enough to eat. Annual Jensen reunions have been held since 1978, camping in Joe’s Valley and Huntington Canyon. Even though in her advanced age, she spent some time at each reunion enjoying her family. Mom loved music and was a gifted pianist who started as high school accompanist and continued this service throughout her life. She played for hundreds of funerals and accompanied those that sang. She worked for the Country Recorder, the Treasurer, Emery County Attorney and Sheriff, and was Postmaster of Castle Dale from 1966 to 1978. Velda was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and served as organist for years before losing her eye sight. After losing her mother at the age of eleven and being an only child, she found companionship with cats and has loved them throughout her life. Dogs also brought her much joy. Velda always found time to show love and give help to others, and she had numerous friends and was loved by all. Although she became blind after being diagnosed with macular degeneration, this did not stop her from daily walks, exercising, and getting around in her home.

Velda is survived by her children, Darwin (Judy) Jensen, Joyce Miya, Karen Tamllos and Stuart (Jeannie) Jensen; son-in- law, Dale Davis; 12 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 9 great- great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Jensen on December 7, 2005; grandson, Drew Davis; granddaughter, Pamela Davis Pickering; great-granddaughter, Mary Rose Nielsen; sons- in-law, Dan Tamllos and Dean Nielsen.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to Castleview Hospital and Pinnacle Care and Rehab for their loving care and help.

Funeral service, Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Castle Dale LDS Stake Center (35 East Main Street) where family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Castle Dale City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Velda online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.