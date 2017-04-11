Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to Acquire Carbon County Club

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carbon County is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has agreed to be acquired by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, joining forces with one of the largest youth serving organizations in the state to better serve the youth in Price and the surrounding areas.

For the past several months, the Board of Directors of Carbon County has been working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to determine how the Club can best achieve sustainable growth, long-term financial sustainability, cost effectiveness, and the highest quality staff and programs. By joining with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, which operates under the leadership of CEO and President LeAnn Saldivar, the Carbon County Club gains access to valuable resources and staff with more than 50 years of experience in providing quality afterschool programs in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. A non-binding Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by both agencies who are working together on the transition.

“We are thrilled to work with the Club professionals and administrators in Salt Lake,” said Brenda Quick, Board Treasurer. “They share our commitment to children. This unification will not interrupt our important work of serving the kids who need us most. In fact, our new organization will be able to better serve the kids who walk through our Clubhouse doors each day.”

Olivia Dudding Rodriguez was recently named the new Club Director for the Carbon County site. She has served most recently as a Program Director for the Clubs in Greater Salt Lake and is excited to work with the youth in Price. “I have a true passion for what we do at Boys & Girls Club and the youth we serve,” states Rodriguez. “I know the work we do influences the culture of the areas we serve, supports the families and communities we live in, and ultimately sets our kids on path for a better future.”

The day-to-day Club operations will transition to the Greater Salt Lake organization over the next few months as the Carbon County board members continue to work on a number of due diligence items to make the full legal transition possible. Current members of the Board will continue to serve as volunteers, community advocates and fundraisers for the local Club. Both organizations have agreed that all funds raised locally will be used to support local operations in Carbon County. Media inquiries and interview requests should be made to Amanda Ree Hughes, Director of Development at ahughes@gslclubs.org or 801-810-2667.