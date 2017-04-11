Dolan to be BEAR meeting speaker on April 13

On April 13 Karen Dolin Director of Four Corners Behavioral Health will be presenting Better Management Through Neuroscience to the Business Expansion and Retention general board meeting BEAR’s mission is to inform, grow and improve business in the Castle Country area.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. The sessions are held at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in the Alumni Room on the USU Eastern Campus in Price every other week.

The one hour session is open to the public.