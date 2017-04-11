East Carbon Clinic now features a Dental Office

The East Carbon Clinic has served the community in East Carbon and Sunnyside for years, but lacked the services of a dentist. That has all changed now that a Dental Office has been put in place at the clinic along with a full-time dentist and staff to accommodate the needs of the community.

“We’re there Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, but we stop seeing patients at 5:00 pm. We accept most insurances, we are in the process of credentialing right now, so it’s still out of network but we’re getting there,” stated Jessi Adams, Receptionist. “There are a lot of people that don’t have the ability to have dental insurance and where we go off your income and on the sliding fee it’s very affordable for those patients to be able to come in and get the dentistry that they need done. But you do have to pay for those services the day of your procedure, you can’t post-date them or pay for them later, they have to be paid upfront.” In order to determine what fee/charges patients will incur they will need to bring income verification with them to their appointment.

The full-time dentist comes to the area from Utah County, after working for several year with the health department in Salt Lake City. Dr. Rodney, Slater talks about the move to rural Utah, “One of the advantages to working there is we were able to go out to the smaller communities and we would travel. We had some military dental equipment and we would take it with us and spend a week in some of these communities and provide dentistry for them. I was able to come out to East Carbon a few years ago, so I was aware of the clinic and when I found out they were starting a dental program, I was glad to be able to interview and get the job, so I’m excited to be here.” The dental clinic is currently accepting new patients and looking forward to meeting the needs of the community.

“We’re happy that we are open. We’re excited to see new patients. Really if it’s been awhile since you’ve been into the dentist and you’re worried about the fees and your income, we offer the sliding fee schedule which helps a lot of people out there that can’t afford dental treatment. So, give us a call and lets find out if we can get you in and provide the treatment that you need,” said Slater.

To get in touch with the Dental Office in East Carbon you may call (435) 888-4411 ext. 14.