The 51st Annual Kiwanis Auction Results

While the numbers is not yet final, the auction that was held on Sunday, April 1 on Castle Country Radio Stations KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM, KARB 98.3, KRPX 95.3 raised over $25,000; when organizers close everything out the end of next week a more accurate accounting of the monies earned will be known.

The money will be used to fund kids related activities in the community.

Some of which are as follows:

Annual Kids Day in the park in September

Sub for Santa

Scholarships

Science fair prizes

Spelling Bee prizes

eyeglasses for kids

little league baseball scoreboard

4th of July fireworks

car seats for kids

There are a few items that have not been claimed and if you are interested in purchasing the certificates at the minimum price of each certificate individuals may do so at Castle Country Radio Stations located at 1899 North Carbonville Road.

The organization’s main focus is to give children a chance to grow, learn, experience and succeed.

If any individuals would like to be a part of the Kiwanis Club and would like to now more about the club may attend their weekly meeting on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm at the Carbon Country Club or contact any current club member.