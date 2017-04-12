Carbon splits road double-header with Richfield

For the second straight week the Carbon Dinos earned a double-header split on the road, this time against the Richfield Wildcats Tuesday afternoon.

Losing in shutout fashion 6-0 in the first game, the Dinos battled back to grab a 9-4 win game two. The split moves Carbon to 3-2 in Region 12 play, while the Wildcats remain under the .500 barrier at 2-3.

Holding a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the seventh in the second game, Carbon allowed two runs which sent the game into extra innings. Responding in a major way the Dinos scored seven in the top of the eighth to secure the win.

Cody Lowe allowed just two hits in an efficient 7.2 innings of work for the Dinos. Chase Morgan finished the final out of the afternoon to help preserve the win.

Collin Lewis recorded two RBI off of one hit to pace the offense. Lowe helped his own cause on the hill as he finished with two hits and one run batted in. As a team the Dinos out hit Richfield 7-2 for an explosive offensive performance.

Tuesday’s split puts Carbon in second place, just one game behind the Canyon View Falcons for first in Region 12. The Dinos and Wildcats will wrap up the season series with a third and final meeting Wednesday in Helper.