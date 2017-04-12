Dixie State signs former USU-Eastern center Maile Richardson

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin announced the signing of Maile Richardson on Wednesday, who will join the Trailblazers beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Richardson, a 6-foot-1 forward from American Fork, Utah, comes to Dixie State after playing two seasons at Utah State-Eastern in Price, Utah. Richardson averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in two seasons for the Eagles, earning All-Scenic West Athletic Conference honorable mention honors. Richardson prepped at American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah, where she helped the Cavemen reach the Utah 5A State semifinals, and earned 5A state honorable mention honors as a senior.

“I am very impressed with the development in Maile’s game since she graduated from high school,” Gustin said. “She has worked extremely hard and improved greatly. The combination of her work ethic and commitment, along with the skill development from her coaches at USU-Eastern have turned her into a fine player. We are expecting her to contribute significantly next season.”

*Photo courtesy of Utah State University Eastern.